× Millions expected to miss work after ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

SAN DIEGO — An absence is coming!

Research conducted by the Workforce Institute at Kronos concluded that an estimated 10.7 million Americans plan to miss work Sunday to focus on who will win the iron throne on the highly anticipated ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale.

The survey was conducted online by the Harris Poll from May 7-9, 2019. The 1,090 surveyed employed adults over 18-years-old led researches to believe the ‘GoT’ finale may have an impact on even more Americans the day following the finale. Millions more.

The poll reveals 27.2 million Americans plan to miss work, arrive late, or work remotely Monday.

If you take part in or overhear conversations following ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes at the office on Mondays, you are not alone. Nearly 36 million employees have spent at least one hour per week on the clock talking about, reading or posting about one of the most-watched shows in television history.

The final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ airs Sunday, May 19, 2019.