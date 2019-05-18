× Man stung by swarm of bees near border

SAN DIEGO — A man was stung by a swarm of bees near the border late Saturday morning, officials said.

A bicyclist called 911 to report someone was attacked by a swarm of bees near a river at Otay Valley Regional Park around 10 a.m.

When paramedics arrived they found a man who had been stung several times and appeared to be having an allergic reaction, San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Rudy Hernandez said. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Officials did not immediately comment on what led up to the man’s getting stung by the swarm.