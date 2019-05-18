Man stung by swarm of bees near border

Posted 3:39 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, May 18, 2019

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after he was stung by a swarm of bees near the border.

SAN DIEGO — A man was stung by a swarm of bees near the border late Saturday morning, officials said.

A bicyclist called 911 to report someone was attacked by a swarm of bees near a river at Otay Valley Regional Park around 10 a.m.

When paramedics arrived they found a man who had been stung several times and appeared to be having an allergic reaction, San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Rudy Hernandez said. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Officials did not immediately comment on what led up to the man’s getting stung by the swarm.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.588629 by -117.062309.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.