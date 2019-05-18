Gulls to take on Wolves in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

Posted 4:05 PM, May 18, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls and Chicago Wolves will face off in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Western Conference Finals Friday, May 24 live on FOX 5.

FOX 5 televised eight Gulls games during the 2018-2019 regular season.

“As junior hockey leagues continue to grow exponentially in Southern California, FOX 5 is proud to deliver local hockey to our viewers along with over 800 hours of live sports on FOX 5,” said Scott Heath, FOX 5 President and General Manager.

FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch returns to serve as host on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following each telecast.

Andy Zilch began his first season as the Gulls’ play-by-play announcer, making his television debut during the home opener. B.J. MacPherson returns as color analyst for the fourth-straight season.

Affiliated with the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls play their home games at Pechanga Arena (formerly Valley View Casino Center).

