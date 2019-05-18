Former teacher charged with rape, sexual battery of multiple students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCOLA, Okla. — A former Oklahoma high school teacher faces multiple charges after she allegedly had sex with three different students.

An Oklahoma grand jury indicted Janet Kaye Barnes for rape and sexual battery on Friday.

Barnes, 44, is accused of having sex with multiple minors between 2014 and 2016, according to an indictment from the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

Barnes allegedly had sex with two separate minors between January 2014 and November 2016 while she worked at Pocola High School.

She is facing two second-degree rape charges for each incident.

During the same time, the indictment states Barnes committed sexual battery against another minor, unrelated to the ones she is accused of raping.

Barnes no longer works at the high school.

A LeFlore County judge signed a warrant for her arrest and set bail at $250,000, according to court documents.

Second-degree rape has a term of imprisonment in Oklahoma no less than one year and no more than fifteen years. The sexual battery charge carries a term of imprisonment in Oklahoma no more than 10 years.