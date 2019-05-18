At least 1 killed in rural East County crash

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed in a crash in the rural eastern reaches of San Diego County early Saturday morning, an official confirmed.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers were first alerted to the incident at 1:20 a.m., when they received a report of a car and nearby trees on fire along state Route 78 just east of its intersection with state Route 79 in Santa Ysabel.

There was a fatality, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said, but there was no further information on the victim’s identity, or on how many people or cars were involved in the crash.

Lanes were shut down after the crash, but had reopened by about 7 a.m., a CHP incident log indicated.

Some fencing was also damaged in the collision, which Caltrans crews were repairing Saturday morning.