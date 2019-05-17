× SWAT in standoff with domestic violence suspect near South Bay school

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT standoff at a home near a South Bay elementary school had the school in “secure campus mode” Friday afternoon, officials said.

The SWAT team surrounded the house just down the road from Allen Elementary School in Bonita around noon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Officials said a man had a felony warrant for domestic violence and was refusing to come out for officers.

Watch Commander:

SWAT standoff in 4300 Allen School Lane in @Bonita. Allen Elementary School is in lockdown for their safety. If you live in the neighborhood, STAY INSIDE. You may hear @SDSheriff helicopter urging the suspect to surrender peacefully. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 17, 2019

Deputies did not believe the man had a gun, but thought he might have access to knives inside the home. Officials asked residents to stay inside while the tactical unit surrounded the house and a helicopter circled the area, calling on the man to surrender.

The sheriff’s department asked media not to provide live video of the standoff for the safety of officers:

Watch Commander: CAUTION: Do not put the lives of deputies at risk by posting video/photos of their positions LIVE on TV, web or social media during standoff. This is a developing situation. We'll provide updates as more information becomes available. Tnx for your cooperation. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 17, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.