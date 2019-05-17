Man finds 7-foot snake slithering into dryer vent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - An Oklahoma man was forced to act quickly when he realized he had a slithering surprise waiting for him in his dryer vent.

“There was a huge snake. It went from the gate, all the way through the AC unit and we saw it up in the dryer vent, going inside,” said Wayne Melvin, who found a snake at his home.

A nearly 7-foot snake was making its way through a dryer hole, which leads straight to his house.

“We pulled the dryer out. We took it apart to see if we could find this thing. We didn’t want it in the house,” Melvin said.

Thankfully the snake didn't make it that far. Realizing there was no place to go, the reptile tried to slither its way back out.

"The only thing that was sticking out the next time was the head. And I'm not gonna try to grab that,” Melvin said.

Rather than calling a pest control company, Melvin decided to see if the snake would come out on its own.

“We gave it a little bit of time to come out naturally instead of hurting or killing it,” Melvin said.

He said with a home that backs up to a creek, he’s seen snakes nearby before. But had never dealt with anything like this before.

“It scared me,” Melvin said. “It was definitely a different location. Normally you find them hidden in very obvious locations. Not your dryer vent.”

After the vent was snake-free, Melvin threw some gloves on and carried the snake to the creek behind his house, letting it go back where it belonged.

“They eat rats and rodents. So that’s a lot better than other things that come from those woods,” Melvin said.