Man hit by car, badly hurt near freeway offramp

Posted 8:24 AM, May 17, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on state Route 94 in the Mt. Hope area, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:35 p.m. Thursday on eastbound state Route 94 near the Home Avenue offramp, California Highway Patrol Tommy Doerr said. The pedestrian, a man whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of major injuries.

No details about the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

