Man claims $1M from lottery scratcher ticket sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man claimed a California Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $1 million before taxes that he purchased at a San Diego convenience store, lottery officials announced Friday.

Teven Lam bought the $10 50X the Cash ticket on April 22 from the 7- Eleven at 4745 El Cajon Blvd., located in San Diego’s Little Saigon District. The convenience store will receive a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket, which will not be taken out of Lam’s winnings, according to lottery officials.

“I can’t believe (my) luck!” Lam said in a statement released by lottery officials, who said he has yet to decide how to use his newfound winnings.

It’s the third winning ticket purchased in San Diego County in the last three months. Two winners in March pocketed a combined $1.75 million.