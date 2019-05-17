Gov. Newsom leads investigation into possible gas price manipulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The California Energy Commission is looking into potential price manipulation in the wake of skyrocketing gas prices in California.

The preliminary investigation found between 17 and 34 cents added to California gas above the premiums already paid in road taxes and seasonal fuel blend additives.

The Governor of California spearheaded the investigation.

“Independent analysis suggests that an unaccounted-for price differential exists in California's gas prices and that this price differential may stem in part from inappropriate industry practices,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Experts estimate the cost to families living in the Golden State is roughly $1,700 more a year. The California Energy Commission is expected to have a complete report released by August.