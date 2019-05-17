Garage fire forces apartment building evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Flames broke out in a parking garage below a University City apartment building Friday morning, prompting evacuations and damaging four vehicles, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports around 3:25 a.m. of a vehicle fire on Lebon Drive near Nobel Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue department.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from four vehicles in a parking garage below the three-story apartment building, a fire department dispatch supervisor said.

Multiples apartment units were evacuated, though the exact number was not immediately available.

Crews knocked down the flames within 30 minutes, before the fire extended to any of the apartment units, the dispatch supervisor said.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the parking garage and $100,000 in damage to the vehicles, the dispatch supervisor said.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.