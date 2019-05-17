Former East County teacher arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault

SAN DIEGO — A former teacher at Christian High School in El Cajon was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault , authorities announced Friday.

Dustin Sniff, 38, who has also used the name Dustin Stevens, was arrested Wednesday, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims range in age from 16-years-old to 22-years-old. Two of the victims were students. However, the assaults did not occur on school property, said Lt. Boudreau.

According to the criminal complaint, offenses against four of the charged victims allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2010, while crimes against the latter two victims occurred in late 2016 to early 2017.

Sniff’s other victims knew him through a website called Model Mayhem. The website is intended to serve as a portfolio for professional photographers and fashion models.

Prosecutors filed 11 counts against him Friday, including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, oral copulation with a minor and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Sniff faces more than 45 years in prison if he is convicted.

Sniff was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of five counts of rape and forcible oral copulation. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court May 22 for a bail review hearing.

If you have any information about these cases or have been the victim of similar crimes involving Dustin Sniff, please call the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit at 858- 285-6222.