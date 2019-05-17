Former East County teacher arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault

SAN DIEGO — A former teacher at Christian High School in El Cajon was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual assault with a minor, authorities announced Friday.

Dustin Sniff, 38, who has also used the name Dustin Stevens, was arrested Wednesday, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims range in age from 16-years-old to 22-years-old. Two of the victims were students. However, the assaults did not occur on school property, said Lt. Boudreau.

It was not immediately known which years Sniff taught at the school.

Sniff’s other victims knew him through a website called Model Mayhem. The website is intended to serve as a portfolio for professional photographers and fashion models.

If you have any information about these cases or have been the victim of similar crimes involving Dustin Sniff, please call the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit at 858- 285-6222.