SAN DIEGO — Shoppers at a Walmart in Serra Mesa were forced to evacuate when a fire broke out Friday night.

Firefighters knocked down the fire at the store located in the 3300 block of Murphy Canyon Road.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.

#BreakingNews Fire put out at Walmart off Murphy Canyon Rd. Store evacuated. Thankfully no one hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/YcSFl402p1 — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) May 18, 2019