Stranger approaches students in East County for 5th time this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- Deputies say a person approached a group of boys near a school in Santee Friday and asked them to get in the car, marking the fifth time in recent days that someone tried to lure kids into a vehicle in East County.

The driver, who police said was in a red car, approached the boys on Carlton Oaks Drive and Nalini Court, down the street from Carlton Oaks School, around 8 a.m.

Officials say the boys are safe, but the incident marks the fifth suspicious interaction between strangers and students in East County over the past week.

#NOW: @SDSheriff looking into attempted kidnapping in Santee. Carlton Oaks Dr / Nalini Ct. Deputies say driver approached 3 boys while walking to school. Boys ran off, reported alleged incident.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/8qU7s29N7z — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) May 17, 2019

The other incidents, two near Flying Hills Elementary School in El Cajon, one near Cajon Valley Middle School and another near Lakeside Middle School, all happened within about a 10-minute drive of Friday's luring attempt. Investigators said Thursday that the incidents did not appear related.

Sheriff's officials said they were investigating and SkyFOX showed deputies in the neighborhood interviewing students and neighbors.

A description of the driver was not immediately available, but the family told FOX 5 the driver was a man.

In all of the luring attempts, school officials said they notified parents, urging them to remind students to walk in pairs or groups, run away if a stranger contacts them, and always report any incidents to parents or to the school.

To report a crime anonymously, students can call the "Students Speaking Out" phone number at 888-0580-TIPS.