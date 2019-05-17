24th horse dies at Santa Anita since Dec. 26

ARCADIA, Calif. — An unraced 3-year-old gelding sustained a fatal shoulder injury while galloping during training Friday morning, the 24th horse death at Santa Anita Park since the start of its winter meet Dec. 26.

The death of Commander Coil is the first at the Arcadia track since March 31 when Arms Runner, a 5-year-old horse, suffered a severe and ultimately fatal injury to his right leg during the Grade 3 San Simeon Stakes on turf, resulting in a two-horse spill.

“Equine shoulder injuries are rare, especially for a horse that is galloping as opposed to breezing or racing,” according to a statement from Santa Anita. “A comprehensive evaluation will be completed to understand what might have caused this uncommon injury.”