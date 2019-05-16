Strawberry truck fire shuts down lanes in North County

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A semi-truck hauling strawberries caught fire on Interstate 5 in North County Thursday morning.

The truck pulled to the northbound side of I-5 in Carlsbad at Leucadia Boulevard around 6 a.m., California Highway Patrol said. Flames were leaping from the trailer.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and shut down the two right lanes. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance — officials did not comment on his condition.

SkyFOX showed firefighters helping unload boxes of strawberries from the trailer. The driver called his company to send a forklift and flatbed truck to haul the boxes, according to CHP.

Two lanes remained closed around 7 a.m. and traffic was filtering by slowly.