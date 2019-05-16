Watch: Firefighters rescue two people from rushing LA river

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters rescued two people trapped on a stretch of the Los Angeles River Thursday morning.

Emergency workers gathered at the rain-swollen river in the Atwater Village area before 10 a.m. A man and a woman could be seen clinging to trees on the bank across the river from rescuers.

Firefighters formed a line down the bank and sent a rescuer in a raft, connected to shore by cables, across the rushing water. The rescuer got life vests on both people and pulled them into the raft, delivering them across the water to safety.

The man and woman each were placed in ambulances and driven away.