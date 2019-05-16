Watch Live: F-16 crashes in Riverside County

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – An F-16 fighter jet crashed at March Air Reserve Base Thursday afternoon, but the pilot ejected before impact, base officials said.

The jet crashed at the end of a runway at around 3:30 p.m., according to public affairs officer Maj. Perry Covington. The pilot ejected, but there was no immediate information on the aviator’s condition.

Helicopter video from the scene showed a large hole in the roof of a commercial building near the base, which is presumably where the plane crashed. At least six fire engines and many more emergecy vehicles were parked outside the building.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down both directions of the 210 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue as first responders continued working at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials asked the public to keep clear of the area. No further details were available.

March Air Reserve Base, previously known as March Air Force Base, is located in Riverside County betwee the cities of Riverside, Moreno Valley and Perris.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.