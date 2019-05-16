Renowned architect I.M. Pei dies at 102

Posted 3:21 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, May 16, 2019

Architect I.M. Pei Speaks after being honored with an Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards at the Ellis Island Museum, April 21, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — I. M. Pei, one of the world’s most respected architects, has died at the age of 102.

Pei may be best known for designing the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum in Paris.

