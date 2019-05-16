× Renowned architect I.M. Pei dies at 102

SAN DIEGO — I. M. Pei, one of the world’s most respected architects, has died at the age of 102.

Pei may be best known for designing the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum in Paris.

Breaking News: One of the world's revered architects, I.M. Pei, has died at 102. The glass pyramid at the Louvre was among his many famous designs. https://t.co/A2V6Bhgi94 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2019

