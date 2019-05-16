Rain expected across county Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Rain is expected throughout San Diego County Thursday morning as a low-pressure system moves across the region.

Gusty winds are also forecast Thursday afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts. The storm system will leave the region by late Thursday evening, with temperatures warming up late Friday through Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s at the beaches, inland areas and western valleys, with temperatures in the mid to upper-50s in the foothills.