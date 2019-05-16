Ocean Beach pier set to reopen next week

SAN DIEGO – The Ocean Beach pier is set to reopen next week, four months after it was damaged in a storm.

“We’re just champing at the bit to be back out here,” said Chuck Fisher, owner of Walking on Water Café. The café sits on the pier and was forced to close down when a mid-January storm ripped off the pier’s railings and damaged its support beams.

“Twenty-five years ago they said, ‘Chuck, if you want to take that lease over you got to know it’s the public’s pier and you are here to serve them,” he said about the café’s location.

He estimates a loss of $250,000 in sales. It’s the third time his restaurant has been forced to close since his family bought it in 1993.

The City of San Diego reminded residents in a tweet Thursday that the repairs are finished and the pier is set to reopen by Memorial Day.

“Since the pier hasn’t been open I figure it’s the best time to go fishing right as it opens,” said Toby Frontiera. The local resident said he plans to be one of the first at the pier.

But Fisher will get first honors. He has to make repairs to his shop before it opens. He said the pier has had a complete makeover.

“The pier is basically new from the cement up,” Fisher said. “All the utilities are basically new, either new or repainted. It looks great out there.”