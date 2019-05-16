New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces 2020 presidential run

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Thursday morning, CNN confirms.

De Blasio will head out on the trail almost immediately following an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, traveling to Iowa and South Carolina on his early itinerary. The two-term mayor, who in 2017 became the first Democrat re-elected to his office in more than three decades, joins the race after months of deliberations and a handful of visits to early states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Even before he made his plans official, de Blasio has come under fire — and some mockery — from the city’s unrelenting press corps, a group he’s clashed with repeatedly over the years and which openly delights in the mayor’s every misstep or misfortune. Still, his national profile is less defined, and de Blasio, as he introduces himself to Democrats outside New York, is expected to sell a record of progressive policy wins — bolstered by a racially diverse coalition of support — in a city with more residents than the home states of some of his rivals.

