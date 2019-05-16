Man dies after shootout with cops during Prius chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A man suspected of killing a clerk at a Downey liquor store died on Thursday, nearly a week after apparently shooting himself during a pursuit where he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, KTLA reports.

The suspect, 24-year-old Dylan Andres Lindsey, succumbed to the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lindsey had been in the hospital since last Friday, after he was taken into custody following a dangerous pursuit that ended in near the intersection of Bandini Boulevard and Downey Avenue in Vernon.

Sky5 video captured the suspect leaning out the passenger-side window of a Toyota Prius and pointing a gun at pursuing officers during the chase.

He fired multiple rounds at sheriff’s deputies, who returned fire when the pursuit ended, according to the release.

Lindsey apparently turned the weapon on himself after the gunbattle, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Officials previously said he had at least two wounds, one of which was believed to have been self-inflicted.

The suspect was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh during an attempted robbery at the ASL Liquor and Market at 8500 Paramount Blvd. on May 7, authorities said.

Downey police officers were following up on tips received after the department released surveillance video of the deadly robbery attempt when they tried to initiate a traffic stop on the Prius last Friday afternoon. The car didn’t stop, and officers initiated the chase.

The pursuit driver, identified as 37-year-old Alison Hart, has been charged with a count of accessory after the fact and fleeing a pursuing peace officers’ motor vehicle while driving recklessly, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.