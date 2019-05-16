Game of Thrones cocktails from Grant Grill in the US Grant Hotel

SAN DIEGO-- The highly anticipated series finale of game of thrones is happening this weekend. Tabitha Lipkin has cocktails from all seven kingdoms that you can indulge in from the Grant Grill at the US Grant Hotel!

