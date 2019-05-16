Fire breaks out at business in El Cajon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Firefighters Thursday night quickly knocked down a fire that broke out inside a business in El Cajon.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 p.m. in a second-story suite above a used car dealership in the 900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue Department Division Chief Mike Chasing.

A Hazmat team was called out to the scene because some unknown chemicals were found inside the building,

A burn victim inside a nearby Walmart was taken to a hospital. The relationship between his injury and the blaze was not yet known.

Firefighters are looking into the cause of the blaze, which they are calling suspicious.

"There was an unusual amount of chemicals in the second floor of the building and we had a burn victim nearby," Chasing said.

Police diverted westbound traffic from El Cajon Boulevard at Wilson Avenue.

The damage was estimated to be around $100,000.

ECPD and ECFD are at the scene of commercial building fire in the 900 Blk of El Cajon Blvd. All Westbound traffic from El Cajon Blvd at Wilson Ave will be diverted. Please consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/wlTVeW5kYz — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) May 17, 2019