Ex-con sentenced for raping woman while on supervised release

SAN DIEGO — An ex-con who raped a woman in City Heights last year while he was under post-release supervision was sentenced Thursday to 28 years to life in state prison.

Juan Manuel Guzman, 35, pleaded guilty to a forcible rape charge for last December’s attack, which occurred on Landis Street in City Heights, and admitted allegations of using a knife and committing the rape during the commission of a residential burglary.

The conviction requires him to register as a sex offender for life, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto.

Guzman — who has prior convictions for assault and weapons possession — was living at a City Heights halfway house when he sneaked into a nearby woman’s home about 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, threatened her with a knife and raped her.

Guzman then fled the scene and the victim called the police, who questioned and arrested Guzman the same day.

Prosecutors said police found the woman’s underwear and the knife underneath his mattress.

Guzman was facing up to 70 years to life in prison prior to his plea.