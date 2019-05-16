Elderly man hit, trapped under pickup in East County

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 95-year-old man was seriously injured this morning when he was struck by a pickup truck and ended up trapped under the vehicle, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:55 a.m. in front of the 99 Cents Only store on Lemon Grove Avenue, just south of Broadway, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Montan said.

After he was freed from under the pickup, the victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the sergeant said.

The driver remained at the scene, and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor, Montan said.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were under investigation, and anyone with information was urged to call the Lemon Grove sheriff’s station at 619-337-2000.