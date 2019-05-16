Cyclists hit the road on Bike to Work Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Events were held around San Diego County Thursday to celebrate Bike to Work Day and cheer on participating residents.

The San Diego Association of Governments hosted 100 pit stops for bike riders around the county, offering free T-shirts, snacks and refreshments to celebrate its 26th annual Bike to Work Day event. The pit stops spanned from San Ysidro to Oceanside and run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. regardless of the weather.

During last year's Bike to Work Day, SANDAG recorded a record-high 10,950 pit stop visits throughout the county.

"Hosting a Bike to Work Day pit stop is fun -- we love bikes and we especially love bike commuters," said Cal Coast Bicycles Owner Charlie Skerlecz, a pit stop host for the eighth time. "It's a great way for us to show some extra support for those who get up early to make the commute."

Residents in the North Park neighborhood had the opportunity to win a free bluetooth speaker when they take a photo with their bike at any of the neighborhood's six pit stops and post it online with the hashtag #Bike2WorkNorthPark. Other areas of the county will have similar promotions as well to encourage residents to forego their cars for the day.