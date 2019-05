Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Five people were injured Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in Kearny Mesa.

An ambulance and two other cars collided shortly before 3 p.m. near Kearny Villa Road and Balboa Avenue. No patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to San Diego police.

Detectives shut down Kearny Villa Road between Aero Drive and Balboa Avenue for an investigation.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

Ambulance collides with vehicle. Major injuries. Kearny Villa Rd shutdown between Aero Dr and Balboa Ave several hours for investigation. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qtAK0K9B1b — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 16, 2019

Crashing involving 2 cars & an ambulance near Kearny Villa Rd & Balboa. 4 people taken to the hospital. Multiple lanes shut down. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/4n1ZxUIe2p — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) May 16, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.