EL CAJON, Calif. -- School officials in El Cajon and Lakeside reported four incidents of students being approached or contacted by strangers while they were walking to and from school this week.

Two of the incidents happened at Flying Hills Elementary School.

On Monday, May 13th, a girl was walking with her sister and grandmother on Swallow Drive near the elementary school when a man approached her and asked her to come with him, according to Principal Mike Kuhfal. The girl ran back to her family.

The man was described as a white man with a gray beard, wearing khaki shorts, a black baseball cap, carrying a Volcom backpack.

The following afternoon, a man tried to lure another student into his car on Heron Avenue. That man is described as a white man in his 20s wearing a black hat, red shirt and had a mustache, Kuhfal said. He was driving a red Honda or Toyota.

The student ran to a neighbor's house and police were notified.

“Hearing news like that is unnerving," the parent of a Flying Hills Elementary student told FOX 5. “People are sick to try to lure kids away from schools. There’s got to be something wrong with them.”

At Cajon Valley Middle School on May 13th, school officials said a student was walking to school when a man approached him near Mollison and Main Street. The man used words that were sexual in nature and exposed himself to the student, Principal Justin Goodrich told FOX 5.

That man is described as a white man with dark balding hair and a scruffy face driving a dark-colored four-door sedan.

On May 15th, a student walking to Lakeside Middle School was contacted by the occupant of a blue car stopped at a traffic light on Woodside and Winter Gardens. The man motioned for the student to get in, school officials said. The student continued walking and school staff called authorities.

In all of the incidents, school officials said they notified parents, urging them to remind students to walk in pairs or groups, run away if a stranger contacts them, and always report any incidents to parents or to the school.

To report a crime anonymously, students can call the "Students Speaking Out" phone number at (888) 580-TIPS or using the P3 Tips App.