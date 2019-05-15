Man wins more than $1.6M playing slots at local casino

SAN DIEGO — A Southern California man won $1.6 million playing slots at a local casino.

The man, identified as Robert S of Wilmington, is seen standing next to the Wheel of Fortune Ultra Wheels slot machine at Valley View Casino in Facebook and Instagram posts by the hotel and casino. He won $1,664,509.91.

“We are ULTRA excited for you!” the casino wrote. “#AnotherLuckyWinner”

Robert looks surprisingly calm in the photo, but safe to say he is probably pretty excited himself.

