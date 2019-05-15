Rob Riggle announced as the new Mayor of Funner, Calif.

Posted 10:32 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, May 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5's Tabitha Lipkin caught up with comedian and actor Rob Riggle before being officially inaugurated as the new Mayor of Funner, California. They talk shop on donuts, hot tips and his new cabana.

