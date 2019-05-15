Thief escapes after robbing College Area bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police were searching Wednesday afternoon for a thief who robbed a bank in the College Area.

The Citibank on El Cajon Boulevard near College Avenue was robbed around 3:15 p.m., San Diego police said. After the thief demanded money from an employee, he ran out the doors and headed northbound through the residential area off 60th Street. The man was described as Hispanic, heavyset and wearing dark clothing.

At one point, a portion of 60th Street was blocked off between Adams Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard. Officers were seen taking pictures of a pair of gloves left on the ground.

Shortly after the yellow crime scene tape went up, it came down and officers were on to the next scene at Adams Avenue and College Avenue where police believed the suspect might be.

They didn’t find him, but they learned new information about how the man may have gotten away.

"They got a phone call saying he’s driving a black BMW and me and my friend, which is the owner, we looked at the camera and we saw the car," said Henry Korde, a customer at a local cafe.

Officers worked with local businesses to gather surveillance video, but as of Wednesday evening the man was still on the run.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police SDPD or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

#SanDiego Police confirm a robbery at Citibank in the College area. Suspect took off - officers blocking off 60th Street near Adams Ave. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/5jVGaGDkch — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) May 15, 2019