71-year-old man killed in North County hit-and-run

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- A 71-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Fallbrook Wednesday morning, San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Sheriff's deputies were called around 5 a.m. about a body lying in the road near East Mission Road and North Vine Street. E. Mission Rd was closed at N. Orange Avenue as officials investigated.

CHP officers said they were investigating the man's death as a hit-and-run. They believe he was trying to cross the street when he was hit.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The car possibly connected to the hit-and-run is described as a white Chevrolet Suburban or GCM Yukon XL. The model year is either a late 1990s or early 2000s.

Business owners along E. Mission Road describe the road as busy and dangerous at times.

“I have been here for more than 10 years and I have seen many accidents," Armando Jimenez, a local business owner, told FOX 5.

"If a car does wave in and out of traffic there’s nothing to protect you as far as a barricade of any kind," Fallbrook resident Ryan Guzman said. "If you had something to do with this, find it in your heart to come forward. It’s not right. Let’s do the right thing.”

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CHP Border Division Communications Center at 858-637-3800 or the CHP at 858-637-3800.