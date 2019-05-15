Parents want active role in replacing Lemon Grove superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- Parents packed Tuesday's Lemon Grove School Board meeting Tuesday night, asking to have more of an active role in the selection of a new superintendent.

The district announced last week Superintendent Kimberly Berman would be moving on to a different district in Northern California.

Some parents called on Berman to resign after she and the board voted to dismiss 16 probationary teachers in March.

"When the dust settles, this is all that was left. People like me -- this is my town," Liana Lebaron told FOX 5.

Parents like Lebaron, alongside teachers, implored the board to let them be part of the process in choosing a new superintendent and potentially a new board member.

Though the district told FOX 5 that board member Katie Dexter’s term ends in 2023, parents have heard Dexter would be retiring at the end of this year. Dexter was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

The district has said there will be chances for community input on the new superintendent, but didn’t give any specific details on what that will look like.

Late Tuesday evening, the board announced in a press release that internal cabinet member Erika Balakian would serve as interim superintendent beginning July 1.