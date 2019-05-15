New premium Uber features include ‘Quiet Mode’

SAN DIEGO — Uber is rolling out a set of new features for their premium rideshare options, including a revolution for the introverts: “Quiet Mode.”

The option, which would allow riders to share their desire for a quiet ride when they order their trip on the app, is one of a variety of new features offered for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides, the company’s luxury options.

“If you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap, make your trip a quieter one with just one tap. If you’re in the mood to chat, that’s an option too,” the company’s website reads.

Other luxury options include temperature control (designating “your optimal temperature before entering a vehicle”) and an extended pickup period that gives riders longer to come out to their ride after the driver pulls up outside.

Expect to pay up for the premium features: Uber Black and Uber Black SUV cost significantly more on average than the standard Uber X ride, or the cheapest option, Uber Pool.

