New ‘pod hotel’ to offer cheap sleep near the bay

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego has signed on with a team to develop a “pod hotel,” offering cheap nights in self-contained sleeping pods near Lindbergh Field and San Diego Bay.

The unique “micro-hotel,” planned for Pacific Highway near Palm Street, would offer 220 pods, each containing a single-person bed, locker, power supply, ventilation control, privacy screen and free Wi-Fi, the Port says. The pods would be arranged in shared rooms with eight to 12 pods per room.

A pod would rent for about $35 each night, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Each pod would be about 30 square feet.

Shared bathroom and shower facilities would be available to guests, plus a restaurant and bar with outdoor seating planned for the rooftop that would be open to the public. Six private ensuite rooms with private bathrooms, queen and twin beds will also be available.

The Board of Port Commissioners voted Tuesday to select STAY OPEN to develop and operate the hotel concept. STAY OPEN is a collaboration between Jucy Snooze, a company that has developed other pod-type hotels in New Zealand, and the LA-based CaRE Development hotel group.

While renderings of the San Diego pods haven’t been released, Twitter users have showed off the Jucy Snooze pods in New Zealand. The San Diego project will have a modern look “geared more towards an urban traveler,” STAY OPEN told FOX 5.

“STAY OPEN’s innovative ‘shared hospitality’ concept really stood out, as it is geared towards the traveler that is looking to stay in prime locations without breaking the bank,” the port board’s chairman, Garry Bonelli, said.

Now that the developer has been selected, Port staff will negotiate with STAY OPEN and need to pass an environmental review process.