SAN DIEGO — A fire under an overpass shut down freeway lanes near downtown San Diego Wednesday.

The flames broke out in East Village under I-5 and State Route 94 around noon, with heavy black smoke coming from a possible homeless encampment, according to California Highway Patrol.

Lanes of southbound I-5 and eastbound SR-94 were shut down in the immediate area.

