× Lockdown lifted after gunshot sounds reported near elementary school

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Hope Elementary School in Carlsbad was placed on “precautionary lockdown” Wednesday morning after “what sounded like gunshots” were heard nearby.

“At approximately 9:02 a.m., what sounded like gunshots were heard coming from the adjacent canyon to Hope Elementary School,” said the school’s principal, Richard Tubbs. Out of an abundance of caution I called for an immediate lock-down for all students and staff.”

The school asked parents not to come to campus and not to call the school so that their phone lines could remain free. Classes would continue as normal, Tubbs said. Police were called to campus but the school said there was “no threat to any students or staff.” Reports of possible gunshots in a canyon near Hope Elementary School in Carlsbad. School locked down out of an abundance of caution, but all kids are safe. Police are there, helicopters have been searching near canyon, but say there's no threat of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/J0LOiGaUvM — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) May 15, 2019 A sheriff’s department helicopter could be seen circling the canyon and school area. Around 10:30 a.m. the lockdown was lifted, Carlsbad Police Department said. “The school was always safe,” said Jodee Reyes, with CPD. “Further investigation found the noise came from the area of Carlsbad Village Drive, near Victoria and Pontiac. Many community members reported to the Police Department the noise was a car backfiring.”