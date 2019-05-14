Woman stabs sister in head with chisel, cops say

Posted 5:22 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34PM, May 14, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A woman was stabbed in the head by her sister during a fight Monday at an apartment in Escondido, but was not seriously injured, police said.

The fight occurred about 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on East Grand Avenue, near North Ash Street, and during the altercation, one of the women grabbed a chisel and stabbed the other woman in the head, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The ages and names of both women were not immediately disclosed.

Google Map for coordinates 33.127198 by -117.065522.

