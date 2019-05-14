Tijuana police arrest man wanted in NorCal murder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for murder in Sacramento and thought to possibly be in the San Diego area was arrested in Tijuana and deported back to the United States, authorities said Tuesday.

Tijuana police arrested Joshua Thomas Vaden, 30, on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He was deported the next day and is being held without bail.

Sheriff’s detectives identified Vaden as a homicide suspect after a man was found dead inside a home in South Sacramento on April 14.

Detectives are still working to identify a person of interest in the case and find the victim’s car, a gray 2017 Ford Fiesta with Illinois plate AM73381. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.