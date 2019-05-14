Street performer arrested in series of sex assaults in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO -- Police arrested a 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Balboa Park, authorities said.

Luis Martinez-Haaz worked as a street performer/dancer and, after performing, would walk up to young women and convince them to walk with him to isolated areas, according to San Diego police. Once secluded, he allegedly sexually assaulted his victims.

Police arrested Martinez-Haaz on May 3. He was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Additional victims or anyone with information related to the assaults should call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Martinez-Haaz is described as Hispanic, 5'7" and 145 pounds. He has short brown wavy hair and is clean shaven with an athletic build.

