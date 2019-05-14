Man wanted for touching woman in Dollar Tree store

Posted 1:53 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38AM, May 15, 2019

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – San Diego Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for exposing himself and inappropriately touching a woman in Lemon Grove.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on April 8 at a Dollar Tree store in the 7100 block of Broadway.

A woman told deputies she was shopping in the store when she felt the man touch her.  She confronted the man who then left the store.

The man is about 5’9″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you recognize this man or know his whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.  A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.