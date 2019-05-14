Lyft launches local driver advisory council

SAN DIEGO – The ride-hailing service Lyft announced the formation Tuesday of an advisory council in San Diego County to help guide its decision-making process for policies regarding its drivers.

San Diego is one of 46 cities across the country in which Lyft has established a Driver Advisory Council to foster consistent dialogue between the company and its drivers. The councils spawned from a summit in 2016 between Lyft drivers and Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer.

Each council is comprised of two to six members who review the company’s new products and features and give feedback on policies that concern Lyft drivers. The current 46 councils have a total of 188 members across the county, according to Lyft.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Driver Advisory Council to San Diego County, providing local drivers with the opportunity to make a true impact within the company,” said Hao Meng, the company’s San Diego market manager. “DAC members are often the most well-versed in the app, working with the driver and rider communities on a daily basis.”

The company says it’s the first in the ride-booking industry to form driver advisory councils. Fellow ride-booking giant Uber held a pair of advisory forums last year to extend an olive branch to its drivers, but has yet to establish advisory groups throughout the country.