Kids’ show ‘Arthur’ features gay marriage in season premiere

(CNN) — The PBS animated series, “Arthur” is back for its 22nd season and the premiere featured a same sex wedding.

In the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” that aired May 13, it was revealed Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn is gay. He marries a Chocolatier named Patrick.

This isn’t the first time the children’s show has included an LGBTQ storyline. In season 8’s episode “Postcards from Buster,” Arthur’s best friend met children with two moms while on a trip.

PBS Kids aired the episode as it promotes working together, keeping an open mind and showing compassion.