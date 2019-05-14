FBI: 5-year-old missing from Washington state may be in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The FBI believes a missing 5-year-old girl from Washington state may be in the San Diego area.

Aranza Lopez was taken from a mall in Washington in October by her mother, Esmeralda Lopez, during a supervised visit. The mother was already wanted by authorities for kidnapping and robbery.

Investigators think the mother and daughter are probably in Mexico with Lopez's boyfriend. But they also have ties to San Diego, and might be staying on the US side of the border.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the girl's recovery or he mother's arrest.