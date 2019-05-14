Dump truck spills gravel on SR-52, shutting down all lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Westbound State Route 52 is back open after a dump truck hauling a huge load of gravel spilled tons of the small rocks Tuesday morning, creating a mess on the freeway.

All lanes reopened just after 7 a.m., according to CHP officers.

The crash happened around 4:46 a.m. along westbound SR-52 just west of SR-163 in Kearny Mesa when the driver of the truck lost control, according to CHP.

The spill caused four vehicles to crash and several to spin out in attempt to avoid the loose rock. Caltrans crews brought in sweepers to clean up the mess while CHP officials shut down part of the freeway for a few hours citing its hazard for motorists.

As of 6:16 a.m., westbound SR-52 just west of SR-163 was closed to traffic over the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A similar situation unfolded just a few weeks ago in Chula Vista when a dump truck hauling gravel lost its load on Interstate 805.