Del Mar racetrack announces lineup of summer 2019 concerts and events

DEL MAR, Calif. – Del Mar is gearing up for its 80th summer racing season. On Tuesday, the Thoroughbred Club announced its latest lineup of events and concerts happening this summer.

The summer season features free concerts including Grammy-winning artist Ziggy Marley. The Del Mar’s Summer Concert Series gives music lovers the chance to catch a free concert every Friday and select Saturdays throughout the season.

Other events include Happy Hour every Friday and Free & Easy Wednesdays, where guests receive free admission, seat and program plus deals on food and beverages.

Opening Day kicks off Wednesday, July 17 with its annual hats contest. The track runs through Labor Day, September 2.