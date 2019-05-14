A peak inside the new “Seadragons & Seahorses” habitat at Birch Aquarium

Be prepared to be WOWED at @birchaquarium’s newest habitat “Seadragons & Seahorses”! @fox5sandiego got a first look at the largest Seadragon aquarium in the world! Their aim? Hoping these little 🐉 breed. OOO LA LA!

Opening this Friday included in your admission! #SoSanDiego pic.twitter.com/juW3OGHANj

— Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) May 14, 2019